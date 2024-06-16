– Fightful Select has some backstage notes and updates from yesterday’s WWE Clash at the Castle: Scotland event, including Damian Priest following his scary spot where his leg got caught between the ropes when he was attempting a type of flipping dive over the top rope.

Fightful reports that the initial word was that Damian Priest was fine after the match. Despite the botch, he effectively sold off the attempt. Priest reportedly received a great deal of praise for his performance.

– Additionally, a source close to Fanatics informs Fightful that a private signing event was held with Cody Rhodes during Clash at the Castle week, with 500 replica belts being sold almost immediately. Rhodes was also said to have been the top merchandise seller at this weekend’s events in Scotland. Other top sellers reportedly included CM Punk, and the “Scotland 3:16” t-shirt.

– Fightful also notes that several wrestlers’ bags were still late or lost during the trip, with them still waiting for them on Friday.