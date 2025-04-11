CM Punk On Returning To WWE After Saying He Wouldn’t: ‘LIfe Teaches You Lessons’

CM Punk didn’t ever expect to return to WWE until he did return, and he recently talked about that decision in a new interview. The WWE star spoke on The Rich Eisen Show about making his return to WWE in November of 2023 after his AEW exit, noting that the company’s “shake up” with Vince McMahon exiting the company was a big factor.

“I obviously, famously said that I’m never coming back,” Punk said (per Wrestling Inc). “Never. And what does life do to you? Well, life humbles you. Life teaches you lessons. Life tells you, you never say never. I can confidently say that if it was the same place that it was, with the same people in charge, yeah, I don’t think either side would have really reached out. It never would have happened.”

He continued, “But amidst a shake-up of the hierarchy of the company, [it was] the right place, right time. Timing is everything in life and in sports, and it came to fruition. You know, it starts with an idea, it starts with that little spark, that little match, and it turns into a pretty big forest fire.”

Punk is set to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple threat match to main event WrestleMania 41 night one.