Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru

April 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW Dynamite Image Credit: AEW

AEW has announced four matches for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which has the special ‘Spring BreakThru’ theme. They include several matches in the Owen Hart Cup tournament and a World Trios title match. The lineup features:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK)
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Entrant
* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita
* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone

