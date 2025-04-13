Updated Lineup For AEW Dynamite: Spring BreakThru

AEW has announced four matches for Wednesday’s episode of Dynamite, which has the special ‘Spring BreakThru’ theme. They include several matches in the Owen Hart Cup tournament and a World Trios title match. The lineup features:

* AEW World Trios Championship: Death Riders (Jon Moxley, PAC & Claudio Castagnoli) (c) vs. The Opps (Samoa Joe, Katsuyori Shibata & HOOK)

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Quarterfinal Match: Hangman Page vs. Wild Card Entrant

* Men’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Will Ospreay (c) vs. Konosuke Takeshita

* Women’s Owen Hart Cup Tournament Semifinal Match: Athena vs. Mercedes Mone