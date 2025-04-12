WWE Officials Reportedly Happy With Last Night’s Charlotte Flair/Tiffany Stratton Segments on Smackdown

Unlike last week’s episode (which may or may not have gone off-script), Fightful Select reports that WWE officials were pleased with how Charlotte Flair and Tiffany Stratton’s segments went down on this week’s episode of Smackdown. The first segment saw the two engaged in a parking lot brawl, while later on Flair attacked Stratton after her match with Roxanne Perez.

Fightful noted that “contrary to other reporting”, most of last week’s segment was not scripted, planned or approved of. There was “heavy edited” of digital segments.

This week, however, WWE was happy with how Stratton and Flair worked together even after the controversy from last week. After the fight on Smackdown, which was said to be “very stiff”, everything turned out fine. Producers and staff said the segment as planned and was well-received.