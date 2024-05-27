Glory Pro Live Results 5.25.24: Rohit Raju Challenges For COG Title, More

Glory Pro Wrestling held its latest show on Saturday night, with Rohit Raju in action and more. You can check out the results from the St. Louis, Missouri show below, per Cagematch.net:

* Ethan Price def. Shazza McKenzie

* Scott Stanley def. Jay Marston

* Maggie Lee def. Chris Hendrix

* Tootie Lynn def. Aminah Belmont

* Ethan Page def. Xavier Walker

* ATM def. Rahim De La Suede via DQ

* MoneyMaker LLC def. Mason St. Goods & Rahim De La Suede

* Zeeko def. The Deliverer Moses

* United Glory Tag Team Championship Match: The Philly Marino Experience def. Dan The Dad & Kody Lane

* Crown Of Glory Championship Match: Jake Parnell def. Rohit Raju