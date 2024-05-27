wrestling / News
Gangrel Appears At AEW Double Or Nothing, Helps Adam Copeland Beat Malakai Black
Adam Copeland got an old friend to help him beat Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing in Gangrel. Copeland defeated Black in a Barbed Wire Cage match on Sunday’s PPV to retain the AEW TNT Championship.
The match very quickly got bloody, and things got dangerous for Copeland when the House of Black got involved. Brody King and Buddy Murphy made to look like they are joining Copeland but then turned on him. All four men ended up in the ring, but Gangrel came through the ring and hit Impaler DDTs on Murphy and King. Black roundhouse kicked him, but Copeland used the opportunity to hit a spear on Black for the win.
Copeland has been AEW TNT for 68 days, having defeated Christian Cage for it at the March 20th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below.
It's broken down to a good ole' fashioned SLUG FEST!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
MOX with THE STOMP!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Is Malakai Black ready to face the consequences of bringing #TNT Champion Adam Copeland to the darkest of places in this BARBED WIRE STEEL CAGE Match?



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
The fires of Hell can't contain #TNT Champion Adam Copeland, but let's see if a BARBED WIRE STEEL CAGE can as he faces off against #HouseOfBlack's Malakai Black!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Barbed Wire to the FACE of Malakai Black!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
FACE FIRST into the Barbed Wire!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Powerbomb hrough the table!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
Copeland from the top of the cage!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
The cage has been blown open!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
What are we seeing?!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
GANGREL IS HERE TO EVEN THE ODDS!



— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) May 27, 2024
