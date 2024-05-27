wrestling / News

Gangrel Appears At AEW Double Or Nothing, Helps Adam Copeland Beat Malakai Black

May 26, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Adam Copeland got an old friend to help him beat Malakai Black at AEW Double or Nothing in Gangrel. Copeland defeated Black in a Barbed Wire Cage match on Sunday’s PPV to retain the AEW TNT Championship.

The match very quickly got bloody, and things got dangerous for Copeland when the House of Black got involved. Brody King and Buddy Murphy made to look like they are joining Copeland but then turned on him. All four men ended up in the ring, but Gangrel came through the ring and hit Impaler DDTs on Murphy and King. Black roundhouse kicked him, but Copeland used the opportunity to hit a spear on Black for the win.

Copeland has been AEW TNT for 68 days, having defeated Christian Cage for it at the March 20th episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see highlights from the match below.

