Updated Lineups For Upcoming NJPW Soul Dates

New Japan Pro Wrestling has updated the lineups for the June 22 and July 5 NJPW Soul events, which include G1 qualifying matches. The lineups include:

June 22:

* Los Ingobernables De Japon (Titan, BUSHI, Yota Tsuji & Tetsuya Naito) vs. HOUSE OF TORTURE (Yoshinobu Kanemaru, SHO, Ren Narita & EVIL)

* G1 Climax 34 A Block Qualifier 1st round: YOSHI-HASHI vs. Chase Owens

* G1 Climax 34 A Block Qualifier 1st round- Callum Newman vs. Yujiro Takahashi

* Boltin Oleg, El Desperado, Toru Yano, Hirooki Goto & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Just Five Guys (TAKA Michinoku, DOUKI, Yuya Uemura, Taichi & SANADA)

* Tomoaki Honma, Tomohiro Ishii & Satoshi Kojima vs. United Empire (HENARE, Jeff Cobb & TJP)

* Katsuya Murashima & Shoma Kato vs. United Empire (Francesco Akira & Great-O-Khan)

* Masatora Yasuda vs. Daiki Nagai

July 5:

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Championship: El Desperado (c) vs. DOUKI

* G1 Climax 34 Qualifying A Block Qualifier Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* G1 Climax 34 Qualifying B Block Qualifier Tournament Finals: TBD vs. TBD

* BUSHI, Shingo Takagi & Tetsuya Naito vs. Titan, Hiromu Takahashi & Yota Tsuji

* Ryusuke Taguchi vs. TBA