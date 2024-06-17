wrestling / News
Kota Ibushi Gives An Update On Ankle Injury, Says He’s Still Rehabbing
Kota Ibushi had surgery on his ankle back in January after his match with Naomichi Marufuji for Pro Wrestling NOAH that month. He was diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament injury. In an post on Twitter, Ibushi revealed that he is still rehabbing the injury.
He wrote: “Discomfort in left ankle. My inner ankle? I wonder if there is a way to fix this in the shortest amount of time! I wonder if there is a way to fix this in the shortest amount of time. I went to quite a few places. (Hospital is continuing rehabilitation). Can anyone help me?”
左足首に違和感。内側のくるぶし？が無い！これ最短で治す方法無いかなぁ。結構色々行きました。(病院はリハビリ継続中です)
わかる人いませんかー！？ pic.twitter.com/Wk2Y4vOIJW
— 飯伏 幸太 (@ibushi_kota) June 17, 2024
