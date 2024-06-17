Kota Ibushi Gives An Update On Ankle Injury, Says He’s Still Rehabbing

Kota Ibushi had surgery on his ankle back in January after his match with Naomichi Marufuji for Pro Wrestling NOAH that month. He was diagnosed with a right tibiofibular ligament tear and a right ankle lateral ligament injury. In an post on Twitter, Ibushi revealed that he is still rehabbing the injury.

He wrote: “Discomfort in left ankle. My inner ankle? I wonder if there is a way to fix this in the shortest amount of time! I wonder if there is a way to fix this in the shortest amount of time. I went to quite a few places. (Hospital is continuing rehabilitation). Can anyone help me?”