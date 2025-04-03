AJPW Reveals Schedule & Participants For 2025 Champion Carnival

AJPW has announced the participants and schedule for this year’s Champion Carnival. The company announced () that the tournament will April 9th through May 19th.

The full set of participants is:

Block A:

* Kento Miyahara

* Jun Saito

* Hideki Suzuki

* Shotaro Ashino

* Kuma Arashi

* Kengo Mashimo

* Xyon

* Takashi Yoshida

* Davey Boy Smith Jr.

Block B:

* Yuma Aoyagi

* Rei Saito

* Hokuto Omori

* Yuma Anzai

* Ryuki Honda

* Ren Ayabe

* Aigle Blanc

* Mike D Vecchio

* Madoka Kikuta

The schedule for the Champion Carnival is:

April 9 (Wed) 18:30 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall [Opening Match] – LIVE on AJPW.tv

April 12 (Sat) 17:00 Fukuoka, Fukuoka Island City Forum – LIVE on AJPW.tv

April 13 (Sun) 17:00 Hiroshima, Hiroshima Industrial Hall, East Exhibition Hall

April 19 (Sat) 17:00 Niigata, Sanjo City Welfare Hall

April 20 (Sun) 17:00 Saitama, Tokorozawa Sakura Town

April 23 (Wed) 18:30 Tokyo, Korakuen Hall – LIVE on AJPW.tv

April 26 (Sat) 17:00 Aichi, Port Messe Nagoya 2nd Exhibition Hall – LIVE on AJPW.tv

April 27 (Sun) 17:00 Osaka, Edion Arena Osaka 2nd Stadium

April 28 – LIVE on AJPW.tv (Mon) 18:30 Kagawa, Takamatsu Symbol Tower

April 29 (Tues, National Holiday) 13:00 Okayama Convention Center, Okayama

May 6th (Tue, Holiday) 18:30 Korakuen Hall, Tokyo – LIVE on AJPW.tv

May 10th (Sat) 15:00 APA Hotel & Resort Sapporo, Hokkaido – LIVE on AJPW.tv

May 11th (Sun) 13:00 APA Hotel & Resort Sapporo, Hokkaido – LIVE on AJPW.tv LIVE on AJPW.tv May 18th (Sun) 16:00 Ota Ward General Gymnasium, Tokyo [Championship Match] LIVE on AJPW.tv