Scott Steiner Doesn’t See Himself Making a Return To the Ring

Scott Steiner says that he doesn’t plan on making a return to the ring. The WCW and WWE alumnus hasn’t competed since 2023 and as he told Casual Conversations with The Classic, he doesn’t think that’s going to change.

Asked if he would wrestle again, Steiner said (per Fightful, “Probably not. Let the younger guys do their thing.”

Steiner and his brother Rick were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2022.