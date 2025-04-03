Booker T Responds To Criticism Of Photo Taken With Chasyn Rance

Booker T took to social media to respond to criticism of his having appeared in a photo with Chasyn Rance. As previously reported, Rance was reportedly arrested after violating the terms of his sex offender registration.

In the wake of the arrest, it was noted by some online that Booker appeared at Rance’s Team Vision Dojo school and appeared in a photo with him. Booker took to social media to comment on the photo, writing:

“I’ve been a guest trainer at hundreds of wrestling schools over the years, helping to teach and mentor up-and-coming talent. I don’t conduct background checks on every trainer or individual I’ve crossed paths with or taken photos with along the way. “This feels like a clear attempt to falsely associate me with something I have 100% nothing to do with and absolutely no knowledge of! “Any student who’s trained with me can vouch for the kind of coach, mentor, and person I am. My record speaks for itself.”

Did Booker T training at Chasyn Rance’s school last month go by unnoticed? Pro wrestling will never change. pic.twitter.com/6OiQGIpVYs — Jake (Pollyanna) (@PollyannaDIY) March 28, 2025