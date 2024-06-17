wrestling / News
Asuka Has Successful Knee Surgery, Says She’ll See Her Fans Soon
June 17, 2024 | Posted by
Asuka has shared a new vlog to announce she had knee surgery and will be undergoing rehabilitation soon. She said the surgery took 90 minutes and was a success. She was discharged the next day. The video ends with her telling fans that she’ll see them soon.
