Latest On Becky Lynch’s WWE Contract Status

A new report has an update on Becky Lynch’s WWE contract status. As has been noted, Lynch’s contract is set to be up soon, and Fightful Select reports that her deal is actually set to expire on June 1st.

As of this morning, Lynch — who faces Liv Morgan in a rematch for the WWE Women’s World Championship on tonight’s Raw — has not reached terms with WWE on a new deal. The report notes that both sides had been in contact, though there is no word on whether a deal is imminent or agreed to. There is also no word on whether that will have an effect on tonight’s bouth.

Lynch is expected by many within the wrestling business to get the biggest offer any woman in wrestling history has received.