Jake Crist Returns on Impact, Update on Status With Company

Jake Crist made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s show, and a new report has an update on his status with the company. Crist answered Josh Alexander’s open challenge for the X-Division Championship. You can see clips of the match, which Alexander won, below.

Crist was last used on Impact back in June of last year as part of the #CancelCulture angle that was dropped when Joey Ryan was fired by the company. He was officially released in Decemebr. According to Fightful Select, he was getting a second look from Impact and is well liked within the company.

Several sources noted that his creative mind is a benefit of him potentially being back around, though as of now he is still a free agent and not signed.