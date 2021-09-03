wrestling / News
Jake Crist Returns on Impact, Update on Status With Company
Jake Crist made his return to Impact Wrestling on tonight’s show, and a new report has an update on his status with the company. Crist answered Josh Alexander’s open challenge for the X-Division Championship. You can see clips of the match, which Alexander won, below.
Crist was last used on Impact back in June of last year as part of the #CancelCulture angle that was dropped when Joey Ryan was fired by the company. He was officially released in Decemebr. According to Fightful Select, he was getting a second look from Impact and is well liked within the company.
Several sources noted that his creative mind is a benefit of him potentially being back around, though as of now he is still a free agent and not signed.
.@TheJakeCrist has answered @Walking_Weapon's Open Challenge! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/3Sd4VwPgVA
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
.@Walking_Weapon cuts @TheJakeCrist off with a powerslam! #IMPACTonAXSTV pic.twitter.com/oCm5XXemuv
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
CHAOS THEORY! #IMPACTonAXSTV @Walking_Weapon pic.twitter.com/Pcza7qR1UF
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) September 3, 2021
More Trending Stories
- AEW All Out Media Call: Tony Khan On CM Punk Creative, Surprise For Casino Battle Royale, Women’s Division, More
- More Notes On Rumor That Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard Are Taking Over WWE NXT, Who Will Run Day-to-Day
- Rumored Reason for PAC’s Absence From AEW All Out Said To Be Similar To Sasha Banks
- More WWE NXT Wrestlers Said To Be ‘On The Chopping Block’, Including Veterans