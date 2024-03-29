Jake Hager On His Favorite WWE Moment, Recalls Team With Claudio Castagnoli

Jake Hager recently revealed his favorite moment from his WWE career and reflected on teaming with Claudio Castagnoli in the company. Hager spoke during the For the Love of Wrestling convention about the moment and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On his favorite moment in WWE: “Definitely winning the World Heavyweight Championship, ‘We The People’ with Dirty Dutch (Zeb Colter). I feel like that was such a cool moment, and then we had like the perfect opponent with Lana — who’s here tonight — and her husband [Miro], and it was just like one of those moments that you have to have the right timing for it to work out. I really enjoyed it.”

On working with Claudio Castagnoli in WWE: “I think we could’ve done so much more, especially with The Real American tagging with Claudio, that was one of my favorites. We were a good tag team, and we had a lot of great matches and wish we could’ve stuck together a little bit longer.”