On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about recent comments made by Vince Russo about him, their issues and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On responding to Vince Russo’s reaction to his previous comment made about him not belonging in the Hall of Fame: “Well, I did have to see what he put out there [booking]. It’s crazy. We should bring Jim Cornette in and see what he thinks. Maybe too strong [what Cornette would say about him].”

Jake Roberts n why he doesn’t like Vince Russo: “I just didn’t like his work. I’ve never been around him much. Of course, he was [Vince McMahon filtering Russo’s ideas].”

On memories of Brian Knnobs and Jerry Sags:“Not really [being around them]. I remember telling Knobbs that if he kept acting the way he acted, somebody’s going to stick a knife in him. About two weeks later, somebody threw a knife at him. They were over the top. I’ve had enough time [being around them].”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.