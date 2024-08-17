Jake Roberts Praises Dynamite Kid For Being An Innovator In Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about being around Dynamite Kid in Stampede Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Dynamite Kid: “Oh, he was unbelievable, man. You know, just a breath of fresh air. Just something that you’d never seen before. The things that he was doing, you’d never seen them before. And in fact, when I left Calgary I tried to get Bill Watts to hire him. And Bill Watts asked me how big he was and I told him. He said, ‘Are you f**king kidding me?’ I’m like, ‘No, I’m not kidding you man, this guy is nothing but money.’ But Bill Watts blew him off.”

On his interactions with Kid: “He was alright with me. He was alright with me, in fact his apartment was above mine.”

On working with Hercules Ayala: “I do remember him. And Hercules Ayala also went to the Mid-South. He went to Mid-South after he left Calgary. Yeah, he’d been around. He knew what he was doing in the ring.”

