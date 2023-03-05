– Cheryl Roberts, aka Cheryl Hagood, the ex-wife of WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts has announced that the two have reconciled since Roberts recently. She posted the following message on her Facebook account today:

Love was about joy, love was about pain. Love was about giving in and then knowing when to walk away🖤

Jake’s toughest fight were addictions. Addiction comes to destroy marriage & family relationships. So, after 24 years of Jake & I being apart, he has rekindled our relationship and in the last two years he has been showing me love without the demons. ❤️ Making peace with past hurt and pain. Learning to forgive and trust again.

Addiction doesn’t have to win. With this said, I pray for marriages & families that are being affected by addiction.🙏🏻 #jakethesnakeddt