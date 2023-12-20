Jake Roberts On Kerry Von Erich’s NWA World Title Run, Why It Was So Short

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about not holding the NWA World Heavyweight Title in his career, Kerry Von Erich, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On holding the NWA World Heavyweight Title in high regard: “Yeah, I do. I love the NWA and that and what it stood for.”

On Kerry Von Erich won the NWA World Heavyweight Champion: “When Kerry was? I was shocked, amazed, and a little worried. Because you didn’t know what Kerry was going to do, you know? You didn’t know if he was going to show up, and what kind of shape he was going to be in when he got there. And nobody ever accused Kerry of being a great worker. He excited people but boy, that excitement sometimes was a heavy cost.”

On Kerry not being a great wrestler: “Oh yeah, definitely not… He had the physicality down and all that. But he’s just — he reminded me of a 17-year-old, you know? Just young and happy and full of fun and not a care in the world.”

On whether Kerry’s short NWA World Heavyweight Title run: “Yeah, absolutely [it was due to his reputation of being unreliable]… Well, I’m sure they were worried [about his drug abuse]. Yeah, I wouldn’t have bet on it.”

