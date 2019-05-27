Various News: Jake Roberts Offers To Help Jon Moxley With His DDT, TJ Perkins Reveals He Was Injured Once Wrestling Daniel Bryan, Free Match From NXT Takeover: Dallas

– In a post on Twitter, Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts offered to help Jon Moxley with his DDT after watching him hit it on Chris Jericho, a referee and Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing.

Jon Moxley does a better DDT than dean Ambrose but would be glad to help either one tweak it to make it spot on. — JakeSnakeDDT (@JakeSnakeDDT) May 26, 2019

– TJ Perkins shared a story about getting a heel hook from Daniel Bryan that ended up tearing a ligament in his knee and changing his career.

When we were younger, @WWEDanielBryan caught this move on me one day in practice, tore a ligament in my knee, and it literally changed the entire course of my career in an instant. So the lesson is…be careful with leg locks guys! Both applying and escaping them! https://t.co/Jus8xFxbNv — 🇺🇸 TJ Perkins 🇵🇭 (@MegaTJP) May 27, 2019

– WWE has released a free match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT Takeover: Dallas.