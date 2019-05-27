wrestling / News

Various News: Jake Roberts Offers To Help Jon Moxley With His DDT, TJ Perkins Reveals He Was Injured Once Wrestling Daniel Bryan, Free Match From NXT Takeover: Dallas

May 27, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Jake Roberts WWF

– In a post on Twitter, Jake ‘the Snake’ Roberts offered to help Jon Moxley with his DDT after watching him hit it on Chris Jericho, a referee and Kenny Omega at AEW Double or Nothing.

– TJ Perkins shared a story about getting a heel hook from Daniel Bryan that ended up tearing a ligament in his knee and changing his career.

– WWE has released a free match between Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura from NXT Takeover: Dallas.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Jake Roberts, Jon Moxley, NXT Takeover: Dallas, TJ Perkins, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading