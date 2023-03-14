Jake Roberts Praises MJF’s Talent, Would Love to Have a Promo Battle With Him

Jake Roberts is a fan of MJF, and says he’d like to do a promo battle with him. Roberts recently shared his thoughts on the AEW World Champion on Monday’s episode of AdFreeShows’ The Snake Pit, and you can see a couple of highlights below h/t to Wrestling Inc):

On MJF’s talent in the ring: “He’s got a lot of talent, I just hope he keeps his head on square… he’s definitely got the mic skills, no doubt about that and he’s showing that he can go in the ring. So, you’ve got to push him up, up there quite a ways. He’s not the, he’s not the top, but he’s pretty damn close. He needs polish.”

On wanting to be in a promo battle with MJF: “Me and him could tear some s*** up. He’d learn that coming in second is not that bad.”