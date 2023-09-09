Jake Roberts Recalls How Bob Backlund Legitimately Scared HIm

– During a recent edition of The Snake Pit podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts shared some stories regarding fellow WWE Hall of Famer Bob Backlund. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Jake Roberts on Bob Backlund: “He’s a f*****g maniac. Are you kidding? That guy is legit psycho. He’s just … that guy is so strong, it’s incredible. He’s a freak of nature. He’ll f*****g lose it man, and start screaming and s**t. He scares the f**k out of me. He does it at signings. He’ll grab someone in a f*****g hold and just scream like crazy.”

On how Bob Backlund made another wrestler pass out: “I remember back in the late-70s, he came to Mid South. They brought a kid from LSU, who was like 6’8, 350 f*****g pounds to challenge a wrestler. And nobody wanted to get in there. Because if you get in there and you lose, your f*****g s**t’s over. And Backlund raises his hand and says I’ll track you. And everybody’s like ‘Oh, f**k no man.” But he went out there, and all he did was grab the guy in the f*****g headlock. He grabbed that guy in that headlock, and squeezed so f*****g hard, the guy passed out. That was f*****g incredible man. And it didn’t take long either.”