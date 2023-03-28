wrestling / News
Jake Roberts Recalls His WrestleMania VII Blindfold Match
March 28, 2023
– During a recent interview with The Ten Count’s Steve Fall for Wrestling News.co, WWE Hall of Famer Jake Roberts recalled his infamous Blindfold Match with Rick Martel back at WrestleMania VII in 1991. He stated the following on how the match was the “easiest money” he ever made in his career. Jake Roberts stated the following (via WrestlingInc.com):
“I had been in a blindfold contest before, I was in a blindfold battle royal which was pretty wild. The whole thing with the blindfold, it was genius. It really was and then to go out there and to get the fans to participate … You can’t ask for anything more, really can’t man. So, I know it was the easiest money I ever made.”
