Jake Roberts Recalls WrestleMania VI Changing His Mind About Hulk Hogan

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about WWE WrestleMania 6, his Resurrection of Jake the Snake documentary, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On trying to steal the show at WrestleMania 6 with Ted DiBiase from Hulk Hogan vs. Ultimate Warrior: That was never the thought. It was never my idea to try to steal the show. In fact, it would be the furthest thing from my mind. But I know coming up to it, whenever I saw that match, I’m like, ‘Oh, this is going to be a cluster.’ And that match changed my mind. It changed my thinking about Hulk Hogan. Yeah, it absolutely did because he went out there and made the match work, and they put some time in too. He made that match work. That was all him. That match right there changed my thinking about Hulkster.”

On being hesitant to do the Resurrection of Jake Roberts documentary: “Yeah, of course I was. I was so ashamed of myself at the time, you know? To be where I was at and be be talking about putting my story out there. Are you kidding? I didn’t even want to think about it. But as I got better, I started changing my mind.”

