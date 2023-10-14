Jake Roberts Recalls Working With Gino Hernandez In WCCW, His Potential Of Being a Top Star

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Gino Hernandez, working with him in WCCW and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Gino Hernandez: “He was all right, man. Gino was harmless. The guy that would go out there and try to, you know, stab you in the back or anything like that, he just went out and did his job, man… Yeah, I got along with him pretty good.”

On the potential of Hernandez if he had not died young: “Yeah, he would have definitely gone to the top. Yeah, I could see him doing the million dollar gimmick easily. Good working relationship? Okay. He kind of kept his private stuff to himself.”

On his party story with Hernandez: “Oh, my God. Well. It was kind of funny, because Gina was paranoid. And there was a black tag team there at the time. Pretty, pretty young things, as Koko Be Ware and Norvell Austin. And we were on a plane trip from Houston to Dallas. And they had some words, and Norval was just f**king around with Gino. Gino took it to heart. And me seeing the opportunity, I’m like, ‘Dude, you better watch your back.’ You know? So phe’s like, ‘Man, don’t let me walk off this plane by myself. They’re going to get me.’ I’m like, ‘Dude, what do you want me to do?’ ‘Just follow me home.’ Crazy. And he’s like, ‘Follow me home and I’ll give you a gram.’ So I followed him home. Yeah, it was a substance abuse, thought everybody was out to get him.”

On Hernandez’s being abusive toward women: “He was never violent around me, but I saw how nasty he could get. I mean, you saw it in that match there? I mean, he’s hitting a woman. You know, he’s giving her pretty solid shots to the chest, you know? And there’s no excuse for that. If you’re going to do that in a wrestling match. What the hell were you doing in your real life? Just. Just the woman thing. Okay. I’d heard that he was very abusive.”

