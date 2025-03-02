Jake Roberts Names Undertaker As One Of Those Who Took The Most Advice From Him

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the advice he would give to younger talent, including The Undertaker. You can check out some highlights below:

On who took the most advice from him: “There’s two or three guys that come to my mind. And one is Diamond Dallas Page. Another one is Steve Austin. And, of course, The Undertaker.”

On his advice to Taker: “I give him advice about being in the ring and how to get in the ring, to — well, he said that I gave him a lot of advice about how to handle himself in the ring, and a lot of advice on how to handle himself out of the ring. And also a lot of advice on what not to do. So that’s a that’s straight out of his mouth.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.