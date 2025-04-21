Jake Roberts Recalls Warning Brian Knobbs Before Stabbing Incident

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the Nasty Boys, WWE Hall of Fame and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the Nasty Boys: “Those guys were too much, man. They were too much. I remember one time I told them, they got in a fight at a bar. And I pulled them aside, and I said, ‘Look, guys.’ I said, ‘It’s different, man, now you’re on TV everywhere. You gotta be careful where you what you do.’ I said, ‘These people don’t give a shit. Somebody will wind up sticking a f**king knife in you.’ And it wasn’t two weeks later, somebody stuck a knife in Brian Knobbs.”

On the WWE Hall of Fame: “Yeah, there’s a lot of guys in there that shouldn’t be, and there’s a lot of guys that should be in there that aren’t.”

