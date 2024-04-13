On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Terry Taylor, his method of selling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On whether Terry Taylor could’ve been a top guy when they met: “Not a top guy. Not a top guy. You know, he can hold his own on the card. But he didn’t have it for the main event.”

On what Taylor was lacking: “Size. The way he projected himself. He wasn’t strong enough. He had a lot of cute moves, but cute would get you killed in the real world.”

On what made Ricky Morton a great seller: “It was just — you felt sorry for him, man, and you loved it. You know? And that right there is all it took.”

On his method of selling: “I tried to sell to everybody. I tried to sell openly, you know. Give it to everybody.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit The Snake Pit with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.