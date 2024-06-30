Jake Roberts Explains Why African American Babyfaces Thrived In Mid-South Wrestling

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Mid-South Wrestling thriving with African Americans World Champions and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On fans cheering for a heel: “Well, I think it’s a good thing. Some people say it’s a bad thing. But to me, as long as you got the people chanting or saying something, you’re doing something right. So what the hell.”

On Mid-South Wrestling thriving with African Americans World Champions: “They needed a Black strong baby face. Snowman wasn’t it. He tried with Butch Reed too.”

On the reason why African Americans thrived in the role: “Well, because your crowd was so divided, you know? The Black community was big, and that was your bread and butter. I mean, think about it. Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas, Oklahoma.”

