Jake Roberts Reveals The Worst Injury Of His Career

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the worst injury of his career and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the worst injury of his career: “Oh, I split my nut sack. Believe it or not, getting into the ring. I was outside the ring. I had the rope, and I was leaning back, and I pulled myself up and punched the guy. And I punched the guy, he took a bump backward, and I went to get into the ring, and my foot slipped off, and I nutted myself. And it split my nut sack a little bit… No stitches.”

On how he treats such an injury: “You leave that motherf**ker alone, probably. I learned a lesson there.”

On who he wishes he could’ve wrestled: “Oh, there’s so, so many that I wish I’d worked with. Man, are you kidding? I’d like to work with Randy Orton. I would have liked to have worked with Steve Austin some more. Then I would have liked to work with Hogan.”

