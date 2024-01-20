Jake Roberts Details Brutal WWE Travel Schedule, Harley Race Leaving Because Of It

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Harley’s Race’s departure from WWE in the 1980s, the brutal travel schedule and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the brutal WWE travel schedule: “It was brutal, man. I mean, you woke up in a different city every day, man. You know, the first thing you did when you woke up was get your ass to the airport, then you’d fly somewhere. And I swear to God, I think they did the booking [through] the dartboard. Just, you know, San Diego to Miami; Miami to Portland, Oregon; Portland, Oregon to Portland, Maine; Portland, Maine is Houston. You know, what the f**k, man?”

On Harley Race exiting WWE in the 1980s due to the travel schedule: “I don’t think that part was tough for him. I think that, just the travel got to him. Because he wasn’t used to working seven days a week. He worked seven days a week, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday. And that’s what got Harley. He’d go into a territory and work two or three dates in that territory, so there wasn’t much travel. You drove by car, it was easy. Easy peasy.”

On his relationship with Race at this time: “I bumped into him, We talked a little bit. That’s about it.”

On whether he liked Race’s views on wrestling: “Yeah, he spoke up a few times. But it was sad too, you know, because you look at a guy that went out there and really did the tough work, you know? Ninety minute matches, 60 minute matches every night, and really did the groundwork. And you look at it, here he’s done that his whole life. And now all of a sudden, he’s jet airplaning around and doing half the work in the ring. But the hardest part was the travel. That is why what hurt you, was the constant travel”

