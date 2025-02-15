Jake Roberts Recalls Brutal WWF Travel Schedule In The ‘80s

On the latest episode of The Snake Pit with Jake Roberts, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about the WWF schedule in the ‘80s and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the WWF schedule: “Man, we were so busy we didn’t have time to communicate. We were running so hard. You know, seven days a week, twice on Saturday, twice on Sunday. Then, if you’re doing PPV, you work four times on TV. So figure it out, man. You didn’t have time to pull your underwear up.”

On the creative process in WWE when he first got there: “No, the direction they put me was good, real good. And all I had to do was follow it. And I didn’t see anything they were doing that was wrong. So I was going to keep my mouth shut and keep rolling.”

