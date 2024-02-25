Jake Something Recalls Working On Shows With Monty Brown

Jake Something worked some independent shows alongside Monty Brown when he was just getting started, as he recalled in a recent interview. The TNA star spoke with Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp and remembered working local shows in Michigan where the TNA alumnus was working several years back.

“Oh, he’s huge,” Something said of Brown. “So he would be a personal trainer at this gym in Saginaw that I would go to. The gym has since changed, but there’s a giant picture of his giant body right in there ‘cause he’s a popular guy there. I think, if I remember correctly, I was on a show in Saginaw years ago when I first started. Rohit was on the show, too. I’m pretty sure Monty came in there and did a Pounce on somebody or he did something like that.”

He continued, “But he was always around at those Saginaw shows. He’d stop in, say ‘Hi,’ and that sort of stuff.”

Brown was one of the starts of TNA’s early days and had a short run with WWE from last 2006 to mid-2007 as Marcus Cor Von.