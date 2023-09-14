James Storm Comments On His Booking Fee Being Discussed In Netflix’s Wrestlers

James Storm has drawn some attention due to Netflix’s OVW series Wrestlers featuring a scene discussing his booking fee, and he took to social media to comment. The docuseries premiered on Netflix on Thursday and a scene from the show featured Al Snow and Matt Jones talking about booking James Storm for a show. In the scene, it was noted that Storm is asking for $600 and there was discussion as to whether he’s worth the fee as he won’t draw 60 people.

Storm posted to his Twitter account to comment on the matter, writing:

“Well as wrestlers and fans know not many shows run on a Thursday. Al called and asked me if I would help out and help some of the talent. Travel and hotel paid + filming Netflix and only 2 1/2 hrs from my house, not bad. Plus I don’t really need the money, but if you can make a little, get in some reps, help people and get an ACTORS credit that I got. Win win. I got to help and work with some good friends. Now the other guy doesn’t know a wrist lock from a wrist watch”

He added in response to a comment from someone who said they thought it would be higher than $600, “Ha. Oh it is for sure. As wrestlers we try and help out one another and do the ‘brother brother rate’ @TheRealAlSnow”

