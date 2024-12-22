wrestling / News

Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart Confirmed For AEW Fight for the Fallen

December 21, 2024 | Posted by Joseph Lee
AEW has confirmed a match between Jamie Hayter and Julia Hart for the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on January 1. The episode will not only air on TBS, but will be simulcast on MAX for the first time. So far, this is the only match confirmed for the show.

Hart accepted Hayter’s challenge on tonight’s AEW Collision.

