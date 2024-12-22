wrestling / News
Jamie Hayter vs. Julia Hart Confirmed For AEW Fight for the Fallen
December 21, 2024 | Posted by
AEW has confirmed a match between Jamie Hayter and Julia Hart for the Fight for the Fallen edition of Dynamite on January 1. The episode will not only air on TBS, but will be simulcast on MAX for the first time. So far, this is the only match confirmed for the show.
Hart accepted Hayter’s challenge on tonight’s AEW Collision.
Julia Hart is done with tricks and ready to demonstrate firsthand to Jamie Hayter at Fight for the Fallen that "The House always wins"…
Watch #AEWCollision LIVE on TNT!@TheJuliaHart pic.twitter.com/K49oVosWc1
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) December 22, 2024
