Jay Lethal Names Former AEW Champion Who Is On His Bucket List

Jay Lethal recently appeared on the TWC Show and touched on a number of topics. He discussed Tony Khan’s purchase of ROH and his dream match in AEW (h/t Wrestling Inc).

On thinking ROH wouldn’t survive hiatus: “I sadly, and I don’t speak for everyone, I just speak for myself, I was one of the people who thought the company was officially done,” he said. “Not that I didn’t have any faith in the company, I just didn’t think that it was going to bounce back from releasing everybody and trying to do some type of revamping. In my heart, I felt like if this was a real revamp, why do you need to let everybody go first? Can’t we figure out another way to do this?”

On his reaction to Tony Khan purchasing ROH: “There were a couple of reactions,” Lethal said. “One, I was shocked. I was so shocked, like wow, that was out of left field, I was not expecting that. Although I did think there were a couple matches and such in the Ring of Honor library that AEW would benefit from owning and the second thought, I had extreme joy in the fact that there was a possibility that a lot of my friends that were out of jobs would now have jobs.

“That’s still up in the air, unfortunately, but I don’t run things. Hopefully, this will lead to a lot of my friends who really need jobs right now can get their jobs back, so to speak, with ROH. Those are my two instant thoughts, shocked as heck because it just felt like that was out of nowhere, what, and then oh my god, please, some of my friends really need their jobs because they moved or bought houses and have families and kids depending on them. Hopefully, they can get their jobs back or an opportunity for something.”

On his dream match in AEW: “I have not been in the ring with and I was a big fan of Chris Jericho, especially during Y2J and the big countdown,” Lethal said. “I remember me and my brother going nuts and we would memorize some of Jericho’s promos. I remember there was that one point where he had someone in the Walls of Jericho and he’d be screaming ‘I’m the king of the world! I’m the king of the world!’ I said that for years…

“So yeah, Jericho is definitely on the top of the list for me but just getting to be around him and work with him, if that’s all I can do, then I’m fine with that because it’s been a pleasure talking with him and him sharing some ideas with me, and he’s been nothing but great to me and it’s been incredible. But if I do get to be in the ring with him, it’s the icing on the cake.”