The Bullet Club’s influence can be felt across the world of professional wrestling, and Jay White says that’s all according to plan. The NJPW stable has seen its influence felt in 2022 in everywhere from Impact Wrestling to NJPW, where White competed at AEWxNJPW Forbidden Door, to even WWE where The O.C. have returned and allied with AJ Styles. Speaking with NBC Sports Boston, White talked about the expansion of the Club and if he could see himself eventually leaving NJPW. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possibility that he eventually leaves NJPW: “I mean, every option’s always on the table anywhere, though. You can never say never with anything. I could say I’ll never leave I could say, ‘Oh, definitely will.’ I don’t even know tomorrow. But I also don’t try to think too far ahead with that stuff, because you have no control over it anyway. So I just try to control what I can in my immediate future. So will I leave? Maybe. Will I stay? Who knows? Maybe, you can never know, I don’t even know.”

On the Bullet Club’s being represented in multiple companies right now: “I think that shows that Bullet Club’s the best that it’s ever been. It’s obviously under the best leadership it’s ever been under for it to be having such big impact in so many different places all at once. Like you said yeah whether it’s different names or not [like The O.C.], I believe the guys said something the other day, they’re still Bullet Club as well. Different names, the whole point is, they’re still having that same influence and impact that’s come from Bullet Club. Again, if they’re different names, whatever.

“It’s just another great feeling of ‘I told you so.’ You could go back six months, I think I did a few interviews around the time I was busy with Impact, and I was saying what the plans were for Bullet Club and extending it to as many places as I can. Making it bigger and better than ever. And look, fast forward to where we are now, I’ve done exactly that. I kind of tell people what I’m going to do well before I do it, and then people are still surprised when I ended up doing this. But you know, people are starting to listen more and more.”

Jay White on if he talked to the Good Brothers about coming to NJPW after they left Impact: “You’re asking about private conversations now. But I mean, are you gonna think that we wouldn’t have talked about them coming back? Of course we would have had to talk about them. Because you know, we very much aligned ourselves appearing back at Wrestling Dontaku on the anniversary of Bullet Club. So of course we would have had to talk. When, and what was spoken about, though, that’s between me and them.”

