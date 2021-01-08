Jay White Rumored To Have Support From WWE Talent

Amid reports that Jay White is being courted by WWE, a new rumor suggests that he has some support from within the company. As previously reported, the Super J-Cast podcast stated earlier today that it’s not certain that White will re-sign with NJPW when his contract expires at the end of January, and that WWE was making a “strong play” for him.

Now everyone’s favorite Twitter account @Wrestlevotes is adding to the news, saying that some of the talent in the locker room “went out of their way” to show their support for White. It was noted that the comments speaking highly of him resonated “with some more than others,” presumably referencing officials in WWE.

White lost to Kota Ibushi in the main event of Wrestle Kingdom 15 night two, after which he cut a promo saying that he “want to do this anymore.”