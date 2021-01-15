Jay White Still Advertised For Future NJPW Events

As we reported last night, Jay White’s profile has been removed from the NJPW roster page, adding fuel to the fire that he will be leaving soon. However there have been conflicting reports, as it was reported that White allegedly told AEW back in 2018 that he signed a seven-year-deal, which would give him a little under five years left. Tony Schiavone even downplayed the rumors on the latest Dynamite post-show.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that White is still advertised for an NJPW event at Budokan Hall in March. Super J Cast reports he’s advertised for the New Japan Cup later that month and Kakuto reports he’s advertised for NJPW at Korakuen Hall in March.