Various News: Jay White Removed From NJPW Roster Page, WWE Stock Up

– Jay White is no longer on NJPW’s official roster page. The roster page for NJPW’s official website no longer lists White.

White hinted after losing at night two of Wrestle Kingdom 15 that he could be leaving the company. WWE has reportedly shown interest in White.

– WWE’s stock continues to rise, closing at $51.68 on Thursday. That is up $1.50 (2.99%) from the previous closing price and marks the best closing price since January 30th of last year, when the price closed at $62.30 before taking a major fall the next day. The market as a whole was down 0.22% on the day.