Jazz Vacates NWA World Women’s Championship

The NWA has announced on Twitter that Jazz has vacated the NWA World Women’s championship and will not appear at the Crockett Cup. She was set to defend the belt against Allysin Kay at the event, who will now face a new opponent for the vacated title. The Crockett Cup happens this Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.

