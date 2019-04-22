wrestling / News
Jazz Vacates NWA World Women’s Championship
April 22, 2019 | Posted by
The NWA has announced on Twitter that Jazz has vacated the NWA World Women’s championship and will not appear at the Crockett Cup. She was set to defend the belt against Allysin Kay at the event, who will now face a new opponent for the vacated title. The Crockett Cup happens this Saturday at the Cabarrus Arena in Concord, North Carolina.
BREAKING
Jazz (@Phenom_Jazz) has vacated the NWA World Women’s Championship and will not appear at #CrockettCup.
A new champion will be crowned on Saturday. Allysin Kay (@Sienna) will compete in this match against an opponent to be named this week.
More details to come pic.twitter.com/gATB1J9gFn
— NWA (@nwa) April 22, 2019
