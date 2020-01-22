wrestling / News
Jazzy Gabert Explains Why She Left WWE
In an interview with WrestleTalk, Jazzy Gabert explains why she made the decision to leave WWE after debuting for NXT UK in May of last year. Here are highlights:
On enjoying her time in NXT UK: “I’m grateful for the opportunity that WWE gave me. I was immensely privileged to train with legends like William Regal, Johnny Saint, Robbie Brookside, Shawn Michaels and others who came to the performance center in London. I was blessed to make my debut at Blackpool and witness how the NXT UK superstars performed on a high level with so much passion. I was also really happy that I got TV time almost every week; of course some could say it was not a good storyline I was placed in, but I honestly was just happy to be out there at all and I tried to make the best of it.”
On the light NXT UK schedule: “As we had only TV tapings about every 4 to 6 weeks I was able to do a lot projects outside of wrestling and I found the world of entertainment in Germany. I was on dating shows, game shows, talk shows and got to do lots of fun things in TV. In the summer I was really lucky and got an offer to tour with a German rockstar, Udo Lindenberg, and we went on tour for 3 months, 28 shows, every time in front of 15,000+ fans. In between all of this I had the NXT UK tapings.”
On deciding to move on: “On tour I realised that I want more for my life and I got the confidence that I’m able to do more, and for 2020 Udo Lindenberg asked me if I can come on tour again and a reality tv show offer came also in. Unfortunately, these projects would cross the schedule from NXT UK and I had to make a decision, because working all of these projects at once wouldn’t work. As I couldn’t see myself moving on or up in terms of storylines, I had to ask for my release. So it was completely my decision and I’m happy about it. I always wanted to work for WWE and I’m happy that I can tick that box. Of course, would I have loved to be a champion, for sure, but my heart tells me it’s time to move on.”
More Trending Stories
- Triple H Addresses Rumor That The Game Nickname Was Originally Intended For Owen Hart
- John Cena on Why He Chose to Do Denim Jorts Rather Than Traditional Ring Gear
- Ric Flair On The 1992 Royal Rumble Allowing Him to Get His Confidence Back After Being ‘Destroyed’ by WCW
- Booker T Reveals What Backstage Perk He Asked For After Becoming WCW World Champion for the First Time