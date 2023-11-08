Jazzy Gabert: ‘I’m Getting Out of the Ring’

– In a message shared on her Facebook account, wrestler Jazzy Gabert announced that she is passing the torch and intends to leave her in-ring career behind and will become an organizer. She wrote the following:

I pass the torch

About 10 years ago, an English promoter told me it was time for me to hand over the torch. But God knows I wasn’t ready for it and it annoyed me a lot!

At least in retrospect I can say that there was still a lot to come. The last 10 years have been a high, higher highest!

Now in 2023 with a 20 year in-ring career I can say “I pass the torch”

The future of German wrestling looks bright. The young talents have fire 🔥 and the necessary respect and discipline to go far.

I’m getting out of the ring now and I’m now the organizer. That’s where I found my new passion.