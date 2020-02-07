– Jazzy Gabert recently joined Wrestling INC’s WINC Daily podcast to discuss her future in the business following her NXT UK departure. Highlights are below.

On Shawn Michaels helping in NXT UK: “It was incredible. We got to talk to him and he spent so much time with us. He gave us so much advice and was so lovely. I can feel his passion for the product and he’s a big part of the success of NXT and NXT UK. He tries to be really polite to us girls and I loved it. I was always so amazed when he said he watched the boys matches and they were doing so many crazy flips and saying that he could never do what they did. But it’s not true as he’s the best”

On talking to Michaels about her frustations: “Of course, but sometimes it’s just not the right place. Look at Drew McIntyre – back in the day he got released and hit the indies. Now he’s going to WrestleMania. Sometimes it’s just not your time. In my case, I’m just too old and I can’t wait much longer. I’m 37 and these kids are doing so many crazy things. The wrestling has evolved in such a different way and I’m a different style. I’m hard-hitting and I don’t fit in anymore.”

On if she met George Barrios or Michelle Wilson: “No, not at all. The only guy I met was Canyon Ceman, the talent scout. There were some from the office but you don’t go over there and say, ‘Hi, it’s me.’ At the Mae Young Classic I met some of those people like Stephanie McMahon and Triple H of course. But you don’t go over and just wait until someone speaks to you.”

On interest in AEW: “Absolutely. I wanna make a living so of course I would go there. But to be honest, I feel that my in-ring time may be gone. I feel like the younger people should do it and I wanna be a promoter. It’s a lot of fun and maybe I can get my ideas forward and how I see the wrestling world. It’s a lot of work but it’s the same amount of work for men. I think it’s like a normal job and we girls need to step up the game. Before, it was a man’s business but I think sooner or later a lot of girls will promote.”