Jazzy Gabert Had a WWE Offer Pulled Due to Neck Injury

According to squaredcirclesirens.com, Mae Young Classic competitor Jazzy Gabert was a guest on the Edge & Christian podcast and revealed that she was in the process of signing with WWE after competing in the Mae Young Classic. Unfortunately, the WWE Doctor, Dr. Maroon, found an issue with her neck. It was revealed that she has 3 herniated discs in her neck and due to that, WWE rescinded the offer. She will be getting surgery to fix the issue this spring.