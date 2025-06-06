JBL Says Logan Paul Is ‘100% Right’ About His Position In WWE Locker Room

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about Logan Paul amidst criticism from some WWE peers regarding his prominent position in the company, stating Paul is “100% right” in his assessment of why he receives top opportunities. You can check out some highlights below:

On Paul’s recent comments about his position in WWE: “What part of that’s wrong? He is 100% right. Everything he’s everything that he said in there is 100% correct.”

On drawing parallels to his own career ambitions: “Look, did I want to be Lex Luger and go right straight to the main event? Did I want to be Kurt Angle and go right straight to the main event? Damn right I did… Would I like to do it like Logan Paul does it? Yeah. That doesn’t happen sometimes in life. Sometimes guys get fast-tracked because of who they are, and he got fast-tracked because of who he is.”

On Paul’s detractors within the locker room: “If you don’t like who he is, draw more impressions than him. Draw more ratings than him, draw more eyeballs than him, and draw more social media than him. The guys aren’t doing it.

“You know, guys have always bitched about when Hogan came back, when Warrior came back, when Sid came back. When the Road Warriors would come back, when whoever was gone would come back. Now they bitch about The Rock, now they’re bitching about Logan Paul. Guys, if you’re drawing the big enough ratings, you don’t need these guys, and you won’t use them. And if you do, they’ll be below you, not above you. That’s on you; that’s not on them. The guys that are speaking out against Logan Paul, give me a freaking break.”

