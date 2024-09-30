JBL Says Fit Finlay Is The Best Wrestler He’s Ever Seen

JBL recently named Fit Finlay as the best wrestler that he’s ever seen. The WWE Hall of Famer spoke on the topic during an appearance on HUGE POP! with Donnie DaSilva and Jimmy Korderas, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On the best wrestler he ever saw: “The best I ever saw was Fit Finlay. You got Shawn [Michaels], and Eddie [Guerrero], and Undertaker, you got some incredible talent… Finlay was the best I ever saw… Finlay when he was in Europe was, I think, the greatest professional wrestler ever.”

On Finlay’s work in helping the women’s division: “He was the one that brought the whole ‘women’s movement’ into being. I don’t know it was a rib or not, we all thought it was … all of a sudden you give him women that really didn’t have important matches. They didn’t, they were almost filler, which is terrible, a sign of the times. They are where they should be now, but Finlay was a guy who really helped bring them into this equality that they should’ve had all along.”