JBL Thinks TNA Needs A Bigger TV Deal To Grow

On the latest episode of Something To Wrestle With, JBL talked about the state of TNA Wrestling and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On TNA’s roster: “TNA has got some really good workers. The Nemeth brothers — you know, Dolph is fantastic. And the Hardys are as over now as they’ve been for the last 30 years. Kazarian, incredible worker, great talker. They have got some incredible workers. Masha, their champion, Tessa. I mean, literally they are deep in talent.”

On The Hardys’ continued popularity: “I’ve never seen anything like the Hardys… they won their first title of of me and Ron in their hometown. And now they are almost 30 years later, and they’re more over now than they were then. That is just unheard of. The run their on, to me, is absolutely incredible.”

On TNA needing a bigger TV deal: “I don’t know if it’s the old baggage from TNA of 10, 15 years ago… it’s still a secondary promotion behind WWE, because WWE is so big. But it’s doing great. I think what gets them out of being considered an independent… is a TV contract. And I think they’ll get one. I don’t have any inside information on this, but WWE has left a huge void by going to streaming. And terrestrial TV needs live television… I think they’ll get a TV contract. I hope they do, and when they do I think that’s when you start considering them different than ‘just TNA.'”

