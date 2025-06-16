JC Mateo Responds To Hartley Jackson Being Left Off G1 Climax 35

Hartley Jackson didn’t make it into the field of the NJPW G1 Climax 35, and JC Mateo had words of support for him. The lineup was announced on Sunday morning and Jackson wasn’t part of the brackets. He posted to Twitter to express his feelings on the matter, writing:

“I have not earned the chance to be in the G1. But in the future I would like to show you my singles fighting spirit one last time… #NJPW #TMDK #G1CLIMAX35”

Mateo, the former Jeff Cobb, replied to write:

“There’s still the play in tournament, so you have a chance! I felt the exact same way when I was left off the 2024 BOSJ”