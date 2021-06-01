JD Drake Discusses How ‘The Wingmen’ Faction Was Formed In AEW

JD Drake recently appeared on The Spanish Announce Table podcast, and among the topics he discussed was initially thinking Ryan Nemeth was a goof, how The Wingmen faction came together in AEW, and much more.

When asked about the formation of the group that also includes Nemeth, Pretty Peter Avalon, and Cezar Bononi, Drake discussed the randomness of the faction and the chemistry between the four (via Fightful):

“It’s completely random and makes 100% complete sense. Life is weird. You come across friends sometimes that don’t necessarily look the same as you or have the same culture. I met Cezar back in February 2020 when I went to the Performance Center and wrestled on NXT’s house show loop. I meet Ryan Nemeth and the first thing I think is, ‘this guy is a goof. Ryan Nemeth is an absolute goof.’ I had yet to meet Peter. I’m at my third trip to AEW and Tony [Khan] comes up to me and says, ‘Hey, you ever met Ryan Nemeth?’ ‘Yes.’ ‘What do you think about him?’ ‘I like him.’ ‘Cool, get to know him a little more.’ It just happened organically I hung out with him, Cezar, and then Peter came in and it all started to click. It wasn’t anything out of left field or crazy. We hung out in the back, had a good time, and started talking shit to each other. It translated well on camera,” he said.

Drake made his AEW debut back in February in a match against Eddie Kingston on AEW Dark, and most recently, competed against Jungle Boy in the main event of this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation.